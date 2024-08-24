30,000 officials to perform security duty on Chehlum,Urs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The police had completed security arrangements on Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain

(RA) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that comprehensive security measures would be ensured

for the gatherings, mourning processions, and Urs events.

As many as 680 Majalis and 382 mourning processions would be taken across the province

as more than 30,000 policemen would perform security duties.

He mentioned that special police, traffic police, and volunteers would also assist in

security arrangements.

He emphasized the use of safe city cameras, walk through gates, and metal detectors to

enhance security measures.

In Lahore, over 7,000 officials would be deployed for security of 44 gatherings and five

processions.

He instructed that snipers be stationed on rooftops along procession routes and female

officers be deployed for the search and security of female mourners.