30,000 Officials To Perform Security Duty On Chehlum,Urs
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The police had completed security arrangements on Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain
(RA) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh.
IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that comprehensive security measures would be ensured
for the gatherings, mourning processions, and Urs events.
As many as 680 Majalis and 382 mourning processions would be taken across the province
as more than 30,000 policemen would perform security duties.
He mentioned that special police, traffic police, and volunteers would also assist in
security arrangements.
He emphasized the use of safe city cameras, walk through gates, and metal detectors to
enhance security measures.
In Lahore, over 7,000 officials would be deployed for security of 44 gatherings and five
processions.
He instructed that snipers be stationed on rooftops along procession routes and female
officers be deployed for the search and security of female mourners.
