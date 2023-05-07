UrduPoint.com

30,000 Pending FIRs Registered Through Complaint Center: IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday said that 30,000 past pending FIRs have been registered through 1787 Complaint Center.

He said that FIRs of all incidents of property crimes were now being registered without interruption, adding that public should report any unprofessional behavior of the police force by calling 1787 IGP Complaint Center.

In his video message, Dr. Usman Anwar said that after the registration of FIRs, transparent investigation on merit and provision of justice to the victim was the prime responsibility of the police and he would not tolerate any negligence and omission in the investigation, he maintained.

The IGP emphasized upon citizens "Feel free to report to me any unprofessional behavior, bribery and delaying tactics by the investigation officers on the modern system of Complaint Center 1787," and said that complaints filed at 1787 would be promptly responded and responsible officers would be held answerable.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the RPOs, DPOs and other officers concerned would also be held accountable to the citizens for lack of proper investigation and bad behavior.

Furthermore, he said that departmental and legal action would be taken against the investigation officers for not arresting criminals and proclaimed offenders, taking bribes as well as using delaying tactics and supporting the oppressor.

