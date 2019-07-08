30,000 saplings planted under `Clean and Green Pakistan'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :More than 30,000 saplings have been planted by Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority (DSCEA) on the direction of Punjab education Minister Murad Raas under `Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign in the province.

As many as 14 Daanish Schools and 11 Centres of excellence schools, established across Punjab,launched `Clean and Green Pakistan' in April this year.A total 26 thousand saplings have been planted at the campuses of these schools so far.

Members of the provincial assembly, deputy commissioners, police officers, political,social dignitaries,teachers and students of concerned districts participated in the campaign,stated a news release.

Overall,4500 and 2500 plants have been planted in Daanish Schools Mianwali boys and girls campuses, respectively. Farooq Amanullah, MPA and Afzal Nasir Khan DCO Rajanpur,planted 10,000 saplings at Rajanpur,boys and girls campuses.

As many as 5400 saplings were been planted at campuses in D.G.Khan. Tree plantation was carried out in Rahim Yar Khan,Hasilpur,Attock,Chishtian and Centres of excellence schools located in other districts.

Clean and Green Pakistan campaign is a flagship project of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the favour of human health and ecology.