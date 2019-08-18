30,000 saplings planted under 'Plant for Pakistan Day' campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::The 'Plant for Pakistan Day' was observed throughout Faisalabad division with new zeal and passion on Sunday.

More than 30,000 saplings were planted by the government departments and private institution in a day.

The theme of the Day was "One person-two Trees" and officers of divisional/ district administrations and other departments planted two trees each person in this regard; one tree for Pakistan and one tree was dedicated to Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti inaugurated the campaign by planting two saplings at Gutwala Forest Park.

Later, he also planted saplings at Municipal Corporation Complex, Park of PHA at Samundri Road and Agriculture University.

Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, faculty members, DG PHA Asif Ch, Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehud-Din Ahmad, CO Municipal Corporation Sardar Naseer, AC Musawar Khan Niazi, Municipal Officer Malik Ashraf, Divisional sports Officer Tariq Nazir and other officers/ staff were also present.

On this occasion, Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti highlighted the significance and importance of trees and said that new passion had emerged in the nation for planting trees after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the 10 billion tsunami program to achieve the glorious objectives of Green Pakistan.