UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30,000 Saplings Planted Under 'Plant For Pakistan Day' Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 07:10 PM

30,000 saplings planted under 'Plant for Pakistan Day' campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::The 'Plant for Pakistan Day' was observed throughout Faisalabad division with new zeal and passion on Sunday.

More than 30,000 saplings were planted by the government departments and private institution in a day.

The theme of the Day was "One person-two Trees" and officers of divisional/ district administrations and other departments planted two trees each person in this regard; one tree for Pakistan and one tree was dedicated to Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti inaugurated the campaign by planting two saplings at Gutwala Forest Park.

Later, he also planted saplings at Municipal Corporation Complex, Park of PHA at Samundri Road and Agriculture University.

Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, faculty members, DG PHA Asif Ch, Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehud-Din Ahmad, CO Municipal Corporation Sardar Naseer, AC Musawar Khan Niazi, Municipal Officer Malik Ashraf, Divisional sports Officer Tariq Nazir and other officers/ staff were also present.

On this occasion, Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti highlighted the significance and importance of trees and said that new passion had emerged in the nation for planting trees after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the 10 billion tsunami program to achieve the glorious objectives of Green Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Tsunami Prime Minister Sports Agriculture Pakistan Day Road Samundri Sunday Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

16 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

1 hour ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

1 hour ago

On World Humanitarian Day, the UAE continues to ma ..

3 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

3 hours ago

Armed Forces Training Centres, Federal Police Scho ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.