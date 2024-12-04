30,000 students selected on merit for Honhaar Scholarships programme: Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that no matter whether someone is affiliated with the PML-N or not, they will get scholarships without any discrimination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that no matter whether someone is affiliated with the PML-N or not, they will get scholarships without any discrimination.

"Money is not being doled out from my pocket; it is the public money being spent on the public," she said while addressing a ceremony for distribution of the Honhaar Scholarship Programme cheques in Lahore. She said, "I also have three children, whatever I think of them, the same is for you." Maryam said "your parents work day and night to provide better education", adding that "your education is a responsibility of Maryam Nawaz and not your parents." The CM said: "This is not just a scholarship, it is a recognition of your hard work," she added.

Maryam Nawaz said, "Today, I am not addressing you as a political leader or the chief minister, but as a mother. The state should be like a mother. No child of Punjab will be deprived of higher education due to lack of fees. Whatever I think about my children, I think about the children of Punjab."

The CM said that 70,000 applications were received for a total of 30,000 scholarships, adding that "I did not want a single day of delay in issuance of scholarships. The dream of students has now become my dream, and my responsibility. Out of 30,000 scholarships, 60 per cent are being given to female students, i.e. 18,000 girls, and 12,000 boys will get scholarships".

The chief minister said that all scholarships had been given on merit.

No one would be given a scholarship without merit. She said that during the 10 months, "I did not make a single appointment beyond merit. No appointment was made in all districts of Punjab without merit."

Maryam Nawaz said that laptops would be announced for students very soon. "Whether it is laptops or anything else, they will take all responsibility of students. The identity of a politician and leader is not how big a position he holds or how good a speech he makes. The identity of a politician and leader is how much he invests in the coming generations," she added.

The CM said she wanted quality education and quality teaching in educational institutions. She promised to improve the quality of education in universities and colleges. She said she was trying to bring campuses of famous universities around the world here in Punjab. The CM said "if you need e-bikes for transport, I will provide you too." "Maryam Nawaz said "The government has appointed thousands of interns in all departments for Rs. 60,000 per month remuneration." She said the biggest blessing of Pakistan was its 65 per cent youth. "If we can do hard work abroad, we can do it in our own country also; it will help our country make great progress," she added.

The Punjab chief minister said, "Guns, rifles, stones, and sticks with nails in your hands cannot be the face of Pakistan, the real face of Pakistan is the youth studying in colleges and universities."