30000 Students To Plant Trees On March 6

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

30000 students to plant trees on March 6

As many as 30000 students of government and private educational institutions of Bahawalpur Division would participate in one-day plantation drive on March 6

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 30000 students of government and private educational institutions of Bahawalpur Division would participate in one-day plantation drive on March 6.

This was told in a meeting held at Commissioner Office here today. Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal presided over the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that the tree plantation drive would be observed in Lal Sohanra in Bahawalpur district, Qasimwala in Rahim Yar khan and in different villages of Bahawalnagar district.

In addition to educational institutions, other government departments including Forest Department, Agriculture Department, Parks and Horticulture Department and police would also participate in the campaign.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and officers of concerned departments.

