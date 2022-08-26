UrduPoint.com

30,000 Tents Distribute Among Flood Hit People, More Being Arranged, Says Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Provincial minister for Local government & Community Development, Mian Mehmood -ur- Rasheed said on Friday that 30,000 tents have been distributed while more tents being arranged on war footing basis for the flood hit areas of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial minister for Local government & Community Development, Mian Mehmood -ur- Rasheed said on Friday that 30,000 tents have been distributed while more tents being arranged on war footing basis for the flood hit areas of South Punjab.

While holding a press conference here at Raza hall, the minister said that the relief activities were underway in flood hit areas with rapid pace. He however maintained that there was urgent need of tents on large scale as huge number of people were living there without shelters.

He said that the provincial government was taking all measures and supply of tents would be started there within next two days.

He said that the heavy rains and flood had broken all records and there was no example of such huge destruction in past. He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan would visit the flood affected areas soon.

Sharing the details, Mehmood -ur-Rasheed said that 600 villages have been affected during two spells of flood. Nine lac hectares of land damaged, 3,50,000 people also affected. About 44 people lost their lives during the recent flood.

He said that 70 flood relief camps have been established into flood hit areas where hundreds of people accommodated.

Likewise, livestock department has set up 11 camps where vaccination of cattle was underway.

He said that the heavy rains at Koh-e-Suleman have damaged the roads badly and there were difficulties in providing relief goods to people in these areas. The minister said that he has talked with Punjab CM for one or two helicopters to provide relief goods in flood hit areas where transportation through roads was not possible.

Mr Mehmood urged the philanthropists to come forward to help the flood affected people. He informed that Punjab Chief Minister has announced Rs 5 billion relief package and added that more resources would be spent for rehabilitation of flood victims if needed.

He said that the provincial government would not left the flood affected people alone during this difficult time. The board of revenue has started survey of losses with concerned departments to compensate the people.

Earlier, the minister paid visit to flood hit areas of South Punjab under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister and reviewed relief activities.

