30,000 Zamzam Water Containers Distributed Across Grand Holy Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs has distributed more than 30,000 Zamzam water containers across the Grand Holy Mosque, its yards, and outdoor facilities, which are refilled five times a day, where the general presidency also provided more than 300 mobile bags for distributing Zamzam bottles, and 80 smart vehicles with a capacity of 80 liters each.

The presidency, through the Agency for Field Services and Affairs and Environmental Protection, manages the services of providing Zamzam water via more than 1,030 workers, SPA reported.

Zamzam Laboratory employees also carry out daily tours to inspect the distribution sites of Zamzam water with a total of more than 30 samples taken per day across a 24-hour working system.

