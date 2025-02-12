300,000 Kites Seized, 2 Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Multan police recovered 300,000 kites besides thousands of twine/chemical thread spools, worth over Rs 10 million, during a raid at a kite factory here Wednesday, bringing two accused in police custody and breaking a link in the supply chain that had spanned across south Punjab.
City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar told a news conference it was the biggest haul during the ongoing campaign against kite flying and businesses adding that two accused including Basharat and his helper Muhammad Ali were arrested. Recovery included 300,000 kites worth over Rs 10 million, 10,000 spools of twine/chemical thread.
He said, accused were engaged in preparation and supply of kites and twine to cities across south Punjab and were caught when the bulk of the banned products was ready to move to markets.
CPO said that kite flying has become a risky pastime that has caused deaths of many people so far. He appealed the people to keep their children away from this dangerous habit.
CPO commended SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, DSP New Multan Rao Muhammad Saleem, SHO Shah Rukn-e-Alam Hamid Mahmood and their teams for carrying out a successful operation.
SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf were also present.
Recent Stories
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
300,000 kites seized, 2 arrested5 minutes ago
-
Artists asked to submit their entries for exhibition till March 2024 minutes ago
-
Narcotics smuggling bid foiled, 7kg drugs recovered in DI Khan24 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts classical music evening25 minutes ago
-
Early cotton sowing campaign to kick-start from Feb 1525 minutes ago
-
Focus on education necessary to tackle emerging global challenges: Governor Kundi25 minutes ago
-
DG Pakistan Halal Authority visits ICCBS : UoK25 minutes ago
-
One dies, two injure as Speedy Truck hit Car35 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead in DI Khan city35 minutes ago
-
SC deliberates civilian trials in military courts, hearing adjourned to Thursday35 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of Gandapur's plea with instructions35 minutes ago
-
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding ceremony42 minutes ago