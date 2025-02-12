Open Menu

300,000 Kites Seized, 2 Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Multan police recovered 300,000 kites besides thousands of twine/chemical thread spools, worth over Rs 10 million, during a raid at a kite factory here Wednesday, bringing two accused in police custody and breaking a link in the supply chain that had spanned across south Punjab.

City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar told a news conference it was the biggest haul during the ongoing campaign against kite flying and businesses adding that two accused including Basharat and his helper Muhammad Ali were arrested. Recovery included 300,000 kites worth over Rs 10 million, 10,000 spools of twine/chemical thread.

He said, accused were engaged in preparation and supply of kites and twine to cities across south Punjab and were caught when the bulk of the banned products was ready to move to markets.

CPO said that kite flying has become a risky pastime that has caused deaths of many people so far. He appealed the people to keep their children away from this dangerous habit.

CPO commended SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, DSP New Multan Rao Muhammad Saleem, SHO Shah Rukn-e-Alam Hamid Mahmood and their teams for carrying out a successful operation.

SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf were also present.

