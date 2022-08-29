300,849 cusecs water discharge in River Kabul at Nowshera recorded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Flood Cell of Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday reported a high-level flood with 300,849 cusecs water flow in River Kabul at Nowshera.

According to the cell the water flow in Indus River at Chashma Canal was recorded 519,484 cusecs while at Attock Khairabad 509,500 cusecs.

The report said that a medium flood was recorded in River Indus at Jinnah Barrage and in River Kabul at Warsak and Adezai while in River Panjokra at Dir Lower.

The remaining areas situated alongside the banks of other rivers declared a safe with normal and low-level water flow.