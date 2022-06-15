300m gallon water per day to be brought to Peshawar from Mohmand dam: Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) have expedited work on Mohmand dam through which 300 gallons water per day would be brought to Peshawar for drinking of about five million population.

KP Energy Department's officials told APP on Wednesday that Mohmand dam was technically feasible project due to its high altitude and better gravity position and about 300mln gallons water could easily be brought from it through big water pipes to Peshawar on daily basis. He said its annual drinking water benefits was about Rs957 million.

He said Rs 12 billion were allocated by Federal Government for its construction in budget 2022-23 that would further accelerate pace of work.

The under-construction dam would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 309.6 billion by 2026. He said 20 percent work has been completed while remaining work would be completed in next four years by Wapda.

The project would also provide 2.86 billion units of environmentally friendly electricity to national grid per year with Rs45.76 billion annual revenue. The hydropower dam is being constructed on River Swat on about five kilometers upstream of Munda headwork in Mohmand district.

Its gross storage capacity is 1.293 million acres feet (MAF) and 800 megawatt power generation. Besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land, he said about 18,237acres of new land would be irrigated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carrying annual benefits of Rs 2.23 billion.

Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera would be protected from floods as Rs45.76 billion revenue is expected in terms of flood mitigation. The official said its overall benefits stands at Rs51 billion while over 6,100 jobs would be created for technical manpower and labourers.