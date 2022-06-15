UrduPoint.com

300m Gallon Water Per Day To Be Brought To Peshawar From Mohmand Dam: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 12:10 PM

300m gallon water per day to be brought to Peshawar from Mohmand dam: Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) have expedited work on Mohmand dam through which 300 gallons water per day would be brought to Peshawar for drinking of about five million population.

KP Energy Department's officials told APP on Wednesday that Mohmand dam was technically feasible project due to its high altitude and better gravity position and about 300mln gallons water could easily be brought from it through big water pipes to Peshawar on daily basis. He said its annual drinking water benefits was about Rs957 million.

He said Rs 12 billion were allocated by Federal Government for its construction in budget 2022-23 that would further accelerate pace of work.

The under-construction dam would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 309.6 billion by 2026. He said 20 percent work has been completed while remaining work would be completed in next four years by Wapda.

The project would also provide 2.86 billion units of environmentally friendly electricity to national grid per year with Rs45.76 billion annual revenue. The hydropower dam is being constructed on River Swat on about five kilometers upstream of Munda headwork in Mohmand district.

Its gross storage capacity is 1.293 million acres feet (MAF) and 800 megawatt power generation. Besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land, he said about 18,237acres of new land would be irrigated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa carrying annual benefits of Rs 2.23 billion.

Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera would be protected from floods as Rs45.76 billion revenue is expected in terms of flood mitigation. The official said its overall benefits stands at Rs51 billion while over 6,100 jobs would be created for technical manpower and labourers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Flood Water Swat Budget WAPDA Dam Charsadda Nowshera From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

7 minutes ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

48 minutes ago
 PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

1 hour ago
 US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with ..

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.