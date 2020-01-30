300MW power project to be completed in Gawadar: Chief Secy

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to meet the growing demand of the province of Balochistan, a power plant with a capacity to generate 300 mega watt electricity, would be completed in Gawadar area.

According to tv reports, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar stated in a ceremony held in the Quetta city that there was need to have some 700 mega watt electricity to fulfill the requirement of the province.

The Chinese companies would complete the project of 300MW, with the period of three years, he revealed.

A piece of land measuring 207 acre, had been provided for the purpose of installation of plant, he added.