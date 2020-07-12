300th session of Senate to start on July 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The 300th session of Senate will start on July 13 (Monday) as summoned by the President of Pakistan in exercise of power conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the constitution.

A total of 46 items would be part of the agenda for July 13, 2002 which included reports of Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs about the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the COVID-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Bill, 2020.

The House may consider and adopt the reports on these two bills following separate motions under Rule 130 (8) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in Senate, 2012.

The agenda further includes 15 motions for introduction of as many bills which may be presented in the House after passage of the motions.

Five private members' resolutions, a commenced motion under Rule 218 and five other motions under Rule 218 may be also considered by the House appearing in agenda.