301 Students Inoculated Covid Jabs In Educational Institutions Of Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :On the instructions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), vaccination of students against coronavirus is underway in various educational institutions of the provincial capital.

According to spokesperson of WAPDA Hospital, Quetta, Tajmul Al-Hussein, at least 301 students had been vaccinated against coronavirus in several educational institutions of Quetta.

He said 55 students in BUITEMS University, 79 in Government Girls High school PAF, 55 in Government Boys College, 45 to Railway Girls High School, 23 to Government Girls High School Chashma Khadu, 20 in Government Special High School , 12 Government Girls High School Prince Road and 12 in Government Girls High School Kuchlak had been vaccinated.

