302 Coronavirus samples collected within 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, had collected 302 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours,of which 297 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.66 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, five more patients were reported during the last 24 hours including three from the Federal capital area and one of each from Taxila and the Rawalpindi Cantonment area .

The report added that tally of confirmed cases had reached to 47,835 included 44,170 from Rawalpindi and 3,665 from other districts.

"Presently, 28 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added. The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.