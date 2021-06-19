302 more coronavirus patients recover

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 302 coronavirus patients recovered on Saturday, according to the Health Department.

According to the data shared by the department, 302,706 coronavirus patients have recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7,465 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 6634 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1555 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1342 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3327 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 3103 beds were vacant.

However, 412 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 366 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3356 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2915 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 865 beds reserved in HDU and 759 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 782 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 166 ventilators were under use while 616 were unoccupied.

Around 278 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 61 were occupied and 217 ventilators were vacant.