302 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :About 302 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Friday while no death was reported due to the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, a total of 10,427 cases of dengue virus were reported during the current year so far, while 13 people died of the virus and 991 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 150 cases of dengue in Lahore, 61 in Rawalpindi, 37 in Gujranwala, eight in Multan, five each in Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib, four each in Khanewal and Attock, three each in Gujrat, Hafizabad and Okara, two each in Sialkot, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar, two each in Muzaffargarh and in Sargodha, and one each in Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Jhang and Khushab during the last 24 hours.

All suspected cases of dengue have been kept under surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) killed dengue larvae at 2,997 places in the province during continuous surveillance.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 454,435 indoor and 118,149 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

