Open Menu

302 Students Caught Cheating In BISE Annual Exams

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 11:00 PM

302 students caught cheating in BISE annual exams

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Annual Examinations for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I & II conducted by the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana commenced in five districts and two talukas of Dadu district.

The exams were held across various centers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts, and two talukas of Dadu district, including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar.

32 vigilance teams supervised by BISE Larkana conducted surprise raids, catching 302 students red-handed for cheating and impersonation.

Specifically, 101 impersonators were caught in Elective Mathematics for SSC Part-II, and some students were caught cheating during the SSC Part-I Chemistry paper.

Those involved in cheating and impersonation were removed from the examination centers.

BISE Chairman Khalid Hussain Mahar reviewed the examination process, ensuring cooperation with the education department to prevent disruptions. Measures like load-shedding exemption during exam hours were implemented to maintain a smooth power supply.

BISE Larkana's efforts aim to uphold the integrity of the examination process, ensuring fairness and transparency for all students.

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

21 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

51 minutes ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

1 hour ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

2 hours ago
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on com ..

UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes

3 hours ago
 GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, ..

GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago
 ‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for n ..

‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC

3 hours ago

ADGM’s FSRA imposes fines of $8.85 million on ‘HAYVN’ Group

3 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Diseas ..

Burjeel Holdings Launches Genetics and Rare Disease Center

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan