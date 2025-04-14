302 students caught cheating in BISE annual exams

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Annual Examinations for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I & II conducted by the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana commenced in five districts and two talukas of Dadu district.

The exams were held across various centers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts, and two talukas of Dadu district, including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar.

32 vigilance teams supervised by BISE Larkana conducted surprise raids, catching 302 students red-handed for cheating and impersonation.

Specifically, 101 impersonators were caught in Elective Mathematics for SSC Part-II, and some students were caught cheating during the SSC Part-I Chemistry paper.

Those involved in cheating and impersonation were removed from the examination centers.

BISE Chairman Khalid Hussain Mahar reviewed the examination process, ensuring cooperation with the education department to prevent disruptions. Measures like load-shedding exemption during exam hours were implemented to maintain a smooth power supply.

BISE Larkana's efforts aim to uphold the integrity of the examination process, ensuring fairness and transparency for all students.