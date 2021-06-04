302,284 vaccinated against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 302,284 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district. District Health Officer Dr. Ata ul Munim said on Friday that 218,518 citizens had been given the first dose while 53,890 were administered second dose of the vaccine.

He further said that 17,556 health workers were also given first dose whereas 12,320 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that 19 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

"As of now, 37,260 first doses and 24,840 second doses of vaccine were in the stock at Faisalabad", he added.