3024 Khasadars of South Waziristan absorbed in KP Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government on Sunday absobred 3024 Khasadars of South Waziristan into KP police.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, in statement on his official tweeter account said "Another batch of 3024 Khasadars of South Waziristan are absorbed into KP Police. Our Strategy of merger of FATA going seamless. We will do what ever is required to revamp law enforcement in newly merged areas. Police will be given all required training, equipment and facilities.

"The government also done amendment in Police Act 2017 for appointment of wards of martyred police officials as Assistant Sub-Inspectors in police force.

"Amendments in the KP Police Act, 2017 for appointment of Wards of Shuhada as Assistant Sub Inspectors in KP Police were done today through Ordinance. Wards of 196 Police Shuhada will be inducted as ASIs. We stand with the families of Shuhada for their sacrifices" the chief minister said in another tweet.