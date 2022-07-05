UrduPoint.com

3,025 Motorists Fined Over Signal Violations

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued fine tickets to 3,025 road users over violation of traffic signals during last one month, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued fine tickets to 3,025 road users over violation of traffic signals during last one month, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said a special campaign underway to check violations following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to ensure safe road environment in the city.

Various squads were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators, he added.

He said the SSP traffic has appealed the citizens to follow rules by ensuring implementation on traffic laws and regulation.

The SSP had asked the force to take actions against the violators irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

