3026 vehicles challaned, 150 impounded for causing smog

City Traffic Police (CTP) challaned 3026 to smoke emitting vehicles while impounded 150 others for causing smog in the city during the ongoing drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) -:City Traffic Police (CTP) challaned 3026 to smoke emitting vehicles while impounded 150 others for causing smog in the city during the ongoing drive.

Talking to APP here on Friday,the CTP challaned 3026 vehicles during the two months and imposed fine amounting Rs 738,050 while150 vehicles were impounded for causing smog in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb said that CTP paying special focus on creating awareness among masses and organized 97 awareness sessions for students and drivers.

She warned drivers to ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles in order to control environmental pollution which caused smog.