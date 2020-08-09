303 new COVID19 cases, including 103 in Karachi detected, 10 more patients died: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 303 more patients of coronavirus were detected when 8288 samples were tested and ten patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2272.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that 8288 tests were conducted against which 303 more cases were detected. So far 826258 samples have been tested which diagnosed 123,849 cases, of them 115,741 patients have recovered.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that ten more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2272.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 5836 patients are under treatment, of them 5460 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 370 at different hospitals.

He added that 370 patients are stated to be in critical condition, of them 45 have been shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 303 new cases, 103 have been detected from six districts of Karachi division. They are 19 from South, 32 East, 12 Central, 9 Malir, 8 West and 23 Korangi.

He added that Hyderabad has 23 new cases, Khairpur 22, Sukkur 17, Dadu 14, Umerkot 14, Badin 13, Jamshoro 12, Sanghar 12, Shikarpur 11, Tando Muhammad Khan 9, Ghotki 8, Nowshero Feroze 8, Larkana 6, Shaheed Benazirabad 6, Mirpurkhas 4, Tando Allahyar 3 and Thatta 2 new cases.

The chief minister urged people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and stay safe.