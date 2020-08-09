UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

303 New COVID19 Cases, Including 103 In Karachi Detected, 10 More Patients Died: CM Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

303 new COVID19 cases, including 103 in Karachi detected, 10 more patients died: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 303 more patients of coronavirus were detected when 8288 samples were tested and ten patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2272.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that 8288 tests were conducted against which 303 more cases were detected. So far 826258 samples have been tested which diagnosed 123,849 cases, of them 115,741 patients have recovered.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that ten more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2272.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 5836 patients are under treatment, of them 5460 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 370 at different hospitals.

He added that 370 patients are stated to be in critical condition, of them 45 have been shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 303 new cases, 103 have been detected from six districts of Karachi division. They are 19 from South, 32 East, 12 Central, 9 Malir, 8 West and 23 Korangi.

He added that Hyderabad has 23 new cases, Khairpur 22, Sukkur 17, Dadu 14, Umerkot 14, Badin 13, Jamshoro 12, Sanghar 12, Shikarpur 11, Tando Muhammad Khan 9, Ghotki 8, Nowshero Feroze 8, Larkana 6, Shaheed Benazirabad 6, Mirpurkhas 4, Tando Allahyar 3 and Thatta 2 new cases.

The chief minister urged people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and stay safe.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Korangi Malir Sunday Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 71,713

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.