UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30.3 Pc Wheat Procurement Target Achieved In Multan Division So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:40 AM

30.3 pc wheat procurement target achieved in Multan division so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Food department Multan have procured 1,93,282 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across division which is 30.3 percent.

The 3,09,823 metric ton gunny bags was also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 48.5 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 1,05,272 metric ton gunny bags which is 57.

0 percent of the total target while procured 80,285 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 61,109 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 63.8 percent ratio and 42,572 metric ton wheat procured, 36,057 metric gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 28.1 percent of the total target and 15,849 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 1,07,385 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 46.7 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 54,576 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Price Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

10 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

11 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

10 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

10 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.