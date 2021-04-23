30.3 pc wheat procurement target achieved in Multan division so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Food department Multan have procured 1,93,282 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across division which is 30.3 percent.

The 3,09,823 metric ton gunny bags was also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 48.5 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 1,05,272 metric ton gunny bags which is 57.

0 percent of the total target while procured 80,285 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 61,109 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 63.8 percent ratio and 42,572 metric ton wheat procured, 36,057 metric gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 28.1 percent of the total target and 15,849 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 1,07,385 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 46.7 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 54,576 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.