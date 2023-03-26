UrduPoint.com

303 Projects Being Completed In Rwp Under ADP

Published March 26, 2023

303 projects being completed in Rwp under ADP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 303 schemes including 123 new and 180 ongoings were being completed in Rawalpindi district under Annual Development Programme (ADP) said a Commissioner Office spokesperson.

She informed that In Rawalpindi district, 72 projects of road sector, 36 of urban development, 32 of public buildings, six of specialized health care and medical health, 11 of Primary and secondary health care, 33 of WASA, 07 of irrigation, 42 of local government, 26 schemes of school education and 09 of higher education were being completed.

After completion these schemes would bring convenience to the people of Rawalpindi district, she added.

She informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta chairing a meeting reviewed the progress of ADP schemes.

235 new schemes worth Rs 94,564 million were launched in Rawalpindi division under ADP and funds amounting to Rs 7,147 million were released out of budget allocated for the schemes while 71 percent had been utilized, she informed.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to give priority to dangerous and dilapidated buildings of the education department and necessary action should be taken in all such places which had been declared dangerous.

Apart from this, measures should also be taken to provide basic facilities in schools and improve the educational standards, the Commissioner instructed.

The policy guidelines given for the ongoing projects across the division should be followed in accordance with the law, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The projects should be completed within the stipulated time frame, enhancing the pace of work and using quality material, he said adding, timely completion is essential to make the projects effective. Delayed projects cause problems for the public instead of convenience, he added.

640 schemes including 405 ongoing and 235 new worth Rs 273,482 million were included across the division under the ADP. A total of Rs 25,928 million funds were released for these schemes while 78 per cent of funds had been utilised.

The ADP schemes included 120 of Attock district, 99 of Chakwal district, 66 of Jhelum district, 52 of Murree district and 303 of Rawalpindi district.

