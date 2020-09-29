UrduPoint.com
303 Test Positive For Covid-19 In Schools: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that so far 56,299 tests have been conducted for coronavirus in private and public schools out of them 40,150 test results have been received and 303 have been declared positive for the coronavirus

He said that the situation after opening the schools in the province was much better.

He stated this while expressing his views on Sindh Education Department in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here on Tuesday, according to a spokesman.

The Minister said that 27,933 test results out of 40,414 of the government schools had been received and out of them 217 had tested positive for the covonavirus.

12,217 out of 15,885 test results of private schools had been received and from them 86 had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Saeed Ghani also expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the schools of the province.

He said that Secretary and officials of the Education department including him were visiting education institutions on daily basis.

He further said that collectively the situation in the schools was better.

Saeed Ghani said that they were paying attention towards the efforts of raising awareness to the parents of schoolchildren on Covid-19 and SOPs.

'We have also asked the parents to visit schools and review the situation,' he said, adding that they had also advised the parents to drop their children themselves instead of sending them by van or any other public transport.

