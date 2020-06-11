3038 new COVID19 cases detected, 38 more patients died

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has hit new highs on Thursday when 3038 new cases were detected while 38 more patients lost their lives lifting the deaths to 776

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that coronavirus has hit new highs on Thursday when 3038 new cases were detected while 38 more patients lost their lives lifting the deaths to 776.

In a statement issued on Thursday from the CM House, he said that enhancing the capacity of the labs 10,088 tests were conducted against which 3,038 new cases were detected that constituted 30 percent result. "This is the highest number of tests conducted so far and the result is itself the highest since February 26 when the first case was diagnosed as positive," he said and added that the situation was going from bad to worse and every one of us has to understand the severity of the situation.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that so far 256705 tests have been conducted which produced 46828 cases that constituted an overall 18 percent positive result.

He said that 38 patients died overnight and now the number of patients died due to infection has reached to 776 that constituted 1.6 percent of the total patients.

The CM said that at present 24005 patients were under treatment, of them 22324 at different hospitals, 60 at Isolation Centers and 1621 at different hospitals.

He added that out of 24005 patients, 636 were in critical condition whereas 79 patients have been shifted on ventilators.

Quoting the figures, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 3038 new cases, Karachi has produced the highest number of 2145 cases, including 650 in South, 569 East, 307 Central, 284 Malir, 201 Korangi and 134 West.

He said that 95 cases, Hyderabad 88, Larkana 77, Ghotki 67, Nawabshah 26, Shikarpur and Jacobabad have 23 each, Jamshoro and Khairpur 22 each, Dadu 19, Badin 13, Sujawal 11, Matiari 10, Thatta eight, Mirpurkhas and Naushehrofeoze have seven each, Tando Mohammad Khan five, Tando Allahyar three and Kambar-Shahdadkot one case.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the experts, keeping in view the present spike in the cases, have projected to exceed 300,000 cases and 5000 deaths by June 30, if SOPs were not followed in true letter and spirit.

He urged people of Sindh to be careful and save themselves and others from being infected.