304 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

304 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :About 304 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 7335 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, 78301 people were tested for the virus till June 10, out of which 304 more were reported positive.

As many as 2596 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 73 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

