305 Acres Of Forest Land Reclaimed From Mafia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Forest Department launched a crackdown on land mafia and successfully reclaimed 305 acres of forest land.
Divisional Forest Officer Rashid Mahmood, speaking to the media, revealed that unauthorized occupants had been cultivating crops on vast tracts of forest land, particularly in riverine areas, for an extended period.
He stated that with the support of the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer, an extensive operation had been initiated to reclaim government-owned land.
"So far, we have retrieved 305 acres of forest land, where illegal occupants had planted crops. The Forest Department has cleared the crops and regained possession," Rashid Mahmood added.
The department has also registered 26 FIRs against encroachers as part of its stringent actions. Rashid Mahmood said that operations against the land mafia would continue unabated. He urged citizens to report instances of illegal encroachments, assuring swift and decisive action by the Forest Department.
