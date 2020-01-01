UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

305 One Wheelers Arrested In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:50 PM

305 one wheelers arrested in Rawalpindi

City police have arrested 305 one wheelers from the various areas of the city on the eve of new year night and cases have been registered against them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :City police have arrested 305 one wheelers from the various areas of the city on the eve of new year night and cases have been registered against them.

According to spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf had passed strict orders to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.

During the operation, the police held 305 one wheelers from various area on the violation.

Meanwhile, CTO appreciated the wardens for performing duties dedicatedly to maintain flow of traffic on the eve and celebrations of the year 2020.

Related Topics

Police Jail Traffic 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Ex Law Minister not acquitted in drug case: Zartaj ..

52 seconds ago

CDWP clears 13 projects worth Rs 123.2 bn

55 seconds ago

Punjab Secy Tourism visits Tourism Development Cor ..

56 seconds ago

Shelter home accommodated 13,400 people in 2019

58 seconds ago

Mobile phone App of Anti Corruption Establishment ..

14 minutes ago

'Business community must promote soft image of Pak ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.