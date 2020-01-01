305 one wheelers arrested in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City police have arrested 305 one wheelers from the various areas of the city on the eve of new year night and cases have been registered against them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :City police have arrested 305 one wheelers from the various areas of the city on the eve of new year night and cases have been registered against them.

According to spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf had passed strict orders to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.

During the operation, the police held 305 one wheelers from various area on the violation.

Meanwhile, CTO appreciated the wardens for performing duties dedicatedly to maintain flow of traffic on the eve and celebrations of the year 2020.