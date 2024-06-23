Open Menu

305175 Complaints Resolved Under CS Complaint Cell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

305175 complaints resolved under CS complaint cell

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Chief Secretary Sindh Complaint Cell has received a total of 351457 complaints, out of which 305175 have been resolved.

According to a Chief Secretary (CS) Spokesman, the Cell directly received 21,457 complaints since 2019 and out of which, 9788 complaints had been resolved.

10,000 complaints were in the process of verification out of which 1263 complaints had been sent to various departments.

The relief had been provided to the complainants by taking prompt action on 9788 complaints by the administration.

The Spokesman said that the people could send their complaints online and by post to the Chief Secretary Complaint Cell for their resolution.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary Complaint Cell received 3,30000 complaints from the Prime Minister Complaint Cell out of them 2,95387 complaints had been resolved.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Prime Minister 2019 Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

15 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

15 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

15 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

15 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

15 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

15 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

15 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

15 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

16 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan