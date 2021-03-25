30,543 complaints received at Citizen Portal resolved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 30,543 public complaints, received at the Pakistan Citizen Portal against various departments in the district, had been resolved while steps were being taken to redress the remaining complaints.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while chairing a meeting to review progress on disposal of complaints at the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, officers and focal persons for various district departments were also present.

The DC said that 31,682 complaints were received at the Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 30,543 had been resolved and feedback was also taken from individuals on resolving their issues. He said that feedback satisfaction level was 51 per cent, which was the highest in the province.