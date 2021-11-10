UrduPoint.com

30592 Juvenile Drivers Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:05 PM

30592 juvenile drivers fined

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police in its campaign against underage drivers and those responsible for permitting underage to drive fined 30592 juvenile drivers and 17126 parents/ vehicle owners and issued tickets of about Rs. 32.422 million since the launch of the drive on September 2.

According to spokesman for Karachi Traffic Police on Wednesday, police during the campaign launched under the directive of Sindh High Court, fined 30592 juvenile drivers and issued tickets of Rs 15.296 million while 17126 parents/ vehicle owners were fined with challan of Rs 17.126 million from September 2 to November 9.

Moreover, 28931 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.

