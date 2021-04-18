306 FIRs lodged against brick kiln owners over violation so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 306 FIRs were got lodged against the brick kilns owners over violation of zigzag conditions from January 2021 to uptill now in the district.

Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal said that the surveillance teams were monitoring the zigzag brick kilns regularly.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has issued orders for taking stern action against violators.

He informed that there were four conditions of zigzag technology brick kilns including proper functioning of blur, white smoke, filling of bricks as per zigzag methodology and stoppage of brick kiln as motor of blur stopped.

He said that if there was any violation of these four conditions then the environment department teams took action against such brick kilns.

He said that lodging cases against brick kiln owners was made so that they avoid violating zigzag technology.

Zafar Iqbal said that 479 out of total 492 brick kilns across the district have been converted on zig-zag technology. However, the remaining 13 brick kilns on old technology were completely closed due to some certain reasons.