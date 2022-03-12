UrduPoint.com

306 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Fortunately no death from coronavirus reported on Saturday, however 306 new cases emerged when 7,243 tests were conducted.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Fortunately no death from coronavirus reported on Saturday, however 306 new cases emerged when 7,243 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

Mr Shah said that fortunately no death was reported and COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,091 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 7,243 samples were tested which detected 306 cases that constituted 4.2 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 8,041,314 tests have been conducted against which 568,674 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 551,759 patients have recovered, including 211 overnight. The CM said that currently 8,824 patients were under treatment; of them 8,707 were in home isolation, 4 at isolation centers and 113 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 110 patients was stated to be critical, including 9 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 306 new cases, 73 have been detected from Karachi.

According to district wise statistics, Hyderabad 59, Karachi South 43, Noushehro Feroze 18, Dadu, Jam Shoro and Korangi 16 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 15, Karachi East, Thatto, Ghotki 13 each, Sujawal 12, Badin, Tharparkar and Matiari 9 each, Sanghar 8, Shikarpur 7, Umarkot 6, Larkano, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar 5 each, Mirpurkhas 4, Jacobabad 2, Khairpur, Kashmore and Karachi Central one each new covid cases reported.

The report states that with regard to vaccination, in the last 24 hours, 76,730 covid vaccines have been given, while 48,651,329 or 88.53% vaccines have been vaccinated till March 11, 2022.

