UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3060 Health Workers, 257 Elderly People Vaccinated Against Virus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:01 PM

3060 health workers, 257 elderly people vaccinated against virus

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Wednesday said that exactly 3060 front line workers and 257 elderly people have been vaccinated against novel coronavirus in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Wednesday said that exactly 3060 front line workers and 257 elderly people have been vaccinated against novel coronavirus in the district.

During a surprise visit to land record center and vaccination center at Mianchannu, the DC witnessed the process of vaccination of elderly people and advised them that only those people should visit the centers for vaccination who have received message through the system.

During visit to land record center, the DC instructed assistant director land record to treat the people with politeness and strictly follow the SOPs to check spread of the virus.

He checked the attendance of staff and record of entry of the people besides the cases of property transfer, issuance of Fard.

Related Topics

Visit Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRCGI launches ‘Government Innovations from the ..

21 minutes ago

55 candidates file nomination for Bye-polls on NA ..

1 minute ago

13 years old girl assaulted by two in Attock

1 minute ago

Russia's UAC, Hungarian Aviation Engineering Agree ..

1 minute ago

Russian Military Refutes Reports About 'Explosion' ..

1 minute ago

Florida Tax Preparer Charged With $2.3Mln COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.