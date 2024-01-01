Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 06:46 PM

30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 30,677 criminals including 5,945 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 3,556 court absconders from various parts of Faisalabad in 2023.

Giving the details, police spokesman Muhammad Nawaz said here on Monday that the police had nabbed 5945 illicit weapon holders and recovered 3340 pistols, 163 rifles, 129 guns, 82 repeaters, 72 Kalashnikovs, 47 revolvers, 10 carbines and 13438 bullets/cartridges from their possession.

Similarly, the police arrested 4,112 drug traffickers along with 2074 kilogram cannabis (charas), 34.

424 kg heroin, 234 kg opium, 310.65 kg Bhakki (poppy dust), 19657 kg Bhang, 2.354 kg ice, 51,445 liter liquor and 2,262 liter Lahan (undistilled liquor) in addition to unearthing 3 distilleries during this period.

The police also nabbed 1860 gamblers, 2098 kite sellers, 163 one-wheelers, 2835 rash drivers, 323 fireworks sellers, 1960 power pilferers, 949 shopkeepers on illegal gas decanting, 175 violators of the Sound System Act, 177 violators of the Tenants Act and 579 drivers on using fake number plates during 2023, he added.

