307 Dead, 23 Injured In 48 Hours Of Rains, Flash Floods: PDMA

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 01:40 PM

307 dead, 23 injured in 48 hours of rains, flash floods: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Torrential rains and flash floods over the past 48 hours have claimed 307 lives and left 23 people injured across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to an initial report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The PDMA report stated that among the deceased were 279 men, 15 women, and 13 children, while the injured included 17 men, four women, and two children.

Flooding and rain-related incidents have also damaged 74 houses, of which 63 were partially damaged and 11 were completely destroyed.

Authorities have warned that the current spell of heavy rainfall is expected to continue intermittently until August 21, raising concerns of further damage.

