307 Major Forest Fires Reported In IIOJK Since January 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has witnessed 307 major forest fires since January 2024, causing extensive damage to large swathes of green cover in the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, IIOJK has 11% of its total area under forests, comprising 10.15 lakh hectares of forest cover in 2020.
However, by 2023, wildfires had destroyed 112 hectares.
The Forest Survey of India (FSI), which monitors wildfires, reported 284 large fires in IIOJK in 2024, with 23 fires recorded in the first two months of 2025. Some of these fires have remained active for an entire year, spanning from 2024 into 2025.
In 2025 so far, January recorded 17 major fire incidents, and February saw 6.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian forces martyr 10 more innocent Kashmiris in February, fueling unrest in whole region6 minutes ago
-
307 major forest fires reported in IIOJK since January 20246 minutes ago
-
AJK PM unveils zero-tolerance policy on food adulteration11 hours ago
-
One killed, two escaped after police encounter12 hours ago
-
ICCI founder group felicitates PFUJ and RIUJ newly elected members12 hours ago
-
No threat from opposition alliance: Senator Irfan12 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi visits Darul Uloom Haqqania to offer condolences with Haqqani family12 hours ago
-
Seminar held to celebrate Civil Defence Day12 hours ago
-
President greets nation over beginning of holy month of Ramazan12 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city12 hours ago
-
DIG Islamabad reviews security arrangements at mosques during prayers12 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaar, reviews arrangements12 hours ago