307 Major Forest Fires Reported In IIOJK Since January 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 10:50 AM

307 major forest fires reported in IIOJK since January 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has witnessed 307 major forest fires since January 2024, causing extensive damage to large swathes of green cover in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, IIOJK has 11% of its total area under forests, comprising 10.15 lakh hectares of forest cover in 2020.

However, by 2023, wildfires had destroyed 112 hectares.

The Forest Survey of India (FSI), which monitors wildfires, reported 284 large fires in IIOJK in 2024, with 23 fires recorded in the first two months of 2025. Some of these fires have remained active for an entire year, spanning from 2024 into 2025.

In 2025 so far, January recorded 17 major fire incidents, and February saw 6.

