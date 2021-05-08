307 police officials vaccinated against Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :As many as 307 police officials have been vaccinated against coronavirus under the preventive measures to protect the police officials fighting at the front line.

According to police sources, vaccination process to protect police officials was continued with rapid pace at police line.

The police officials were fighting against the virus at front line as the officials were striving hard to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) to control deadly virus spread.

The vaccination of the officials was being made by implementing SoP, police sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 58 officials have been tested positive of Covid-19 out of which 48 have been recovered so far, eight quarantined while two officials Sub-Inspector Sharif Khan and ASI Talib Hussain died of the coronavirus.