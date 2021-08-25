30,734 COVID-19 patients recovered in district

Around 30,734 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far in the district out of which 28, 218 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2516 from other districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Around 30,734 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far in the district out of which 28, 218 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2516 from other districts.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, as many as 1417 people had lost their battle to life so far in the district while 190 more cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours including 45 from Rawal Town, 42 from Potohar town, 43 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 28 from Gujar Khan, 13 from Kahutta, four from Murree, three each from Taxila and Islamabad, two each from Kalar Syeda and Kotli Sattian, while one each reported from Abbottabad, AJK, KP, Bhakkar and Chakwal.

"Presently 213 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 45 in Holy Family Hospital,31 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,91 in Institute of Urology,38 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,4 in District Headquarter Hospital,2 in Hearts international hospital and one each in two in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial trust and Bilal hospital while one patient lost his life during the last 24 hours," the health authority report said.

The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 5.19 per cent while nine patients were on ventilators in critical condition,84 stable and 120 on oxygen.