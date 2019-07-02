30,760 Soil Health Cards distributed among farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::Under the directions of provincial government, 30,760 farmers have been issued Soil Health cards across the Sargodha division.

Director Agriculture Ramzan Khan Niazi here Monday distributed Soil Health Cards among farmers of the division in a ceremony at District Council. All concerned officials of Agriculture department and farmers were present in the ceremony.

The director talking to the participants said Soil cards would facilitate farmers regarding diseases of soil while farmers counseling would also be ensured for usage of pesticides and fertilizers according to the land requirements.

He further said 79,439 samples collection target was set by the department and out of total target, 64,253 samples have been collected so far from different areas.

He added that the cards were now being issued to these people after laboratories results, adding that 69.34 percent targets have also been achieved here.

In this phase, total 13,882 farmers of District Bhakkar, 6780 of Sargodha, 5716 of Khusahb and 3402 farmers of district Mianwali were distributed cards while 19,000 more cards would also be distributed in future.

He said the provincial government is striving hard to uplift the livelihood of farmers and in this regard various supportive initiatives are also being taken for the welfare of farmers.