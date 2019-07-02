UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30,760 Soil Health Cards Distributed Among Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:10 AM

30,760 Soil Health Cards distributed among farmers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::Under the directions of provincial government, 30,760 farmers have been issued Soil Health cards across the Sargodha division.

Director Agriculture Ramzan Khan Niazi here Monday distributed Soil Health Cards among farmers of the division in a ceremony at District Council. All concerned officials of Agriculture department and farmers were present in the ceremony.

The director talking to the participants said Soil cards would facilitate farmers regarding diseases of soil while farmers counseling would also be ensured for usage of pesticides and fertilizers according to the land requirements.

He further said 79,439 samples collection target was set by the department and out of total target, 64,253 samples have been collected so far from different areas.

He added that the cards were now being issued to these people after laboratories results, adding that 69.34 percent targets have also been achieved here.

In this phase, total 13,882 farmers of District Bhakkar, 6780 of Sargodha, 5716 of Khusahb and 3402 farmers of district Mianwali were distributed cards while 19,000 more cards would also be distributed in future.

He said the provincial government is striving hard to uplift the livelihood of farmers and in this regard various supportive initiatives are also being taken for the welfare of farmers.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sargodha Bhakkar Mianwali All From Government

Recent Stories

Maria Wasti for art academies

23 minutes ago

Opposition not to be able to develop consensus on ..

23 minutes ago

UN Views Myanmar 2020 Election as Opportunity to E ..

23 minutes ago

Russia, UN Voice Concerns Over Negative Impact of ..

23 minutes ago

IGP orders elaborate security measures in Islamaba ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participating delegatio ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.