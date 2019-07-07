30,760 soil health cards distributed among farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::The provincial government has distributed 30,760 soil health cards among farmers across division so far.

Director Agriculture Sargodha Ramzan Khan Niazi told this scribe on Sunday that the Agriculture Department was providing assistance to farmers for getting the best yield of their crops.

He said that soil cards would facilitate farmers in solving soil diseases problems. Farmers' counselling would be ensured through the cards and information would also be provided for the use of pesticides and fertilizers according to the land requirements, he added.

He said that 64,253 soil samples had been collected so far from different areas, out of the set targets of 79,439 samples. The expert said that 69.34 per cent targets had been achieved and the cards had also been issued to these people after getting laboratories results.

During the first phase of cards distribution, total 13,882 farmers of district Bhakkar, 6,780 of Sargodha, 5,716 of Khushab and 3,402 farmers belonging to district Mianwali had been issued cards while 19,000 cards would also be distributed in the coming days.