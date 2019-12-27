30,821 complaints received at Pakistan Portal in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
As many as 30,821 complaints related to different departments have so far been received at Pakistan Citizen Portal in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : As many as 30,821 complaints related to different departments have so far been received at Pakistan Citizen Portal in Faisalabad district.

The 1,262 other complaints including 598 new complaints are in the pipeline, said Mian Aftab Ahmed, additional deputy commissioner (general), during a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair.

The DC said that no single complaint received on Pakistan Portal was pending.

