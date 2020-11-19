UrduPoint.com
3,083 Km Roads Projects Approved For Balochistan: Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

3,083 km roads projects approved for Balochistan: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that 3,083 kilometer roads projects were planned, approved and the work either started or would be initiated during the current fiscal year in Balochistan.

During a press briefing here along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal, he criticized that previous governments constructed only 1,325 km roads in last ten years, comparatively, the incumbent PTI government had planned and constructed more roads.

It means present government was constructing roads in Balochistan more than double of the previous governments, he added.

He said that the projects under ministry of Communications would cost Rs 250 billion to be started during the current fiscal year and would be completed within the stipulated period.

The minister congratulated people of Balochistan, saying that work on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) western route was started by present government.

He said that the health sector was the prime focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan through which Insaf Health Card project was launched in KPK.

He said the incumbent PTI government started various projects for the welfare of people including health projects, historical Ehsas project, energy mega projects, stunted growth nutrition projects, information technology, e commerce, education and Hunarmand Pakistan.

He said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift the merged districts and also focus on the backward districts of Balochistan province.

He said that our development projects were not just announced but the work was on such projects was started without any delay.

He said that the present government is working on various roads development projects including Zhob-Kuchlak road, Bisma to Khuzdar highway, Rakhi-Gajj section of N-70, Yakmach-Kharan road, Yarik-Sagu-Zhob section of N-50, 321 km Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section of Ratto Dero-Gawadar Motorway, Up-gradation of Quetta-Dhadhar Section of N-65, Dera Murad Jamali Bypass, Lak-Pass-Noushki section and National Highway N-25 Kararo-Wadh section.

