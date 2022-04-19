30,847 fine tickets issued over serious violations during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 30,847 fine tickets over serious violations during ongoing year including non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers, overloading and driving bikes without signals and mirrors, said spokesperson.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal on teusday while reviewing special report submitted by the special teams constituted for implementation of traffic rules.

According to details, ITP is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also canceling the driving license of the PSVs drivers who found repeatedly involved in same violation.

The SSP (Traffic) said that special enforcement Squads have been constituted to check the specific violations and Traffic Help Line – 915(051-9261992) was established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock.

He said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at this ITP helpline.