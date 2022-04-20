UrduPoint.com

30,847 Fine Tickets Issued Over Serious Violations During Ongoing Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 30,847 fine tickets over serious violations during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 30,847 fine tickets over serious violations during ongoing year.

Police source said that these violations include non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers, overloading and driving bikes without signals and mirrors.

"Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal while reviewing special report submitted by the special teams constituted for implementation of traffic rules.

According to details, ITP is utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehavior of driver/conductor and incompeletion of route but also canceling the driving license of the PSVs drivers who are found repeatedly involved in same violation.

The SSP (Traffic) said that special enforcement squads have been constituted to check the specific violations and Traffic Help Line 915(051-9261992) was established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock.

He said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at this ITP helpline.

More Stories From Pakistan

