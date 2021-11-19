3,086 fertiliser bags recovered from hoarders

UrduPoint.com

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration Friday seized 3,086 fertiliser bags from godowns during an anti-hoarding campaign here.

The administration also sealed a factory and five shops besides registering two FIRs against the accused persons.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia informed that assistant commissioners (ACs) to took action against hoarders of fertilisers.

He said that AC Kotmomin Aliza Rehan conducted raid at Data Kinow factory and recovered 2,145 bags of urea fertilisers from its godown while AC Sahiwal also sealed two shops over the violation of price Control Act.

Likewise, he added, Deputy Director Agriculture Jafar Imran conducted raid at Chak 46 Adda and sealed three shops and recovered 941 bags of fertilizers from godowns.

The DC said that action against hoarders would continue in future.

