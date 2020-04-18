UrduPoint.com
309 Pilgrims, Tablighi Jamaat Members Sent Home From Quarantine Centres

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:16 PM

309 pilgrims, Tablighi Jamaat members sent home from quarantine centres

As many as 309 pilgrims, returning from Iran, and members of Tablighi Jamaat, have been sent to their homes from the quarantine centres in Faisalabad after their corona test reports were found negative twice

A spokesman for the local administration said that these pilgrims and Tablighi Jamaat members were brought to Faisalabad and kept at quarantine centres of Post-Graduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road and Government College (GC) University new campus.

A spokesman for the local administration said that these pilgrims and Tablighi Jamaat members were brought to Faisalabad and kept at quarantine centres of Post-Graduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road and Government College (GC) University new campus.

He said that two tests of these people were conducted and their reports showed that they were coronavirus free.

After that, 271 pilgrims and 38of Tablighi Jamaat members were allowed to go with a direction that they should spend at least 14 more days in isolation at their homes.

The spokesman said that 28 more pilgrims and 23 Tablighi Jamaat members were still at the quarantine centres.

He said 186 people returning from Dubai had also been lodged in in local hotels, which have been converted into quarantine centres, to keep them under observation.

