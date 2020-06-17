UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

309 Schemes Initiated In Bahawalpur District Under Municipal Services Programme

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:44 PM

309 schemes initiated in Bahawalpur district under Municipal Services Programme

A meeting was held at the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday to review the progress of Development Schemes being completed under the Punjab Municipal Services Programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting was held at the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday to review the progress of Development Schemes being completed under the Punjab Municipal Services Programme.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial presided over the meeting.

The meeting was told that 309 schemes were started in the district under the program with a cost of Rs 521.8 million.

Out of these, 138 have been completed with a cost of Rs 243 million. These schemes included the construction of roads, drainage system, water supply, and tough tiles. Deputy Commissioner asked concerned officers to ensure timely completion of these schemes so that the masses can benefit from them.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Bahawalpur Progress From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

1 hour ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

2 hours ago

Four new schools set to open in Dubai in 2020-21 a ..

2 hours ago

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.