309 schemes initiated in Bahawalpur district under Municipal Services Programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting was held at the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Wednesday to review the progress of Development Schemes being completed under the Punjab Municipal Services Programme.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial presided over the meeting.

The meeting was told that 309 schemes were started in the district under the program with a cost of Rs 521.8 million.

Out of these, 138 have been completed with a cost of Rs 243 million. These schemes included the construction of roads, drainage system, water supply, and tough tiles. Deputy Commissioner asked concerned officers to ensure timely completion of these schemes so that the masses can benefit from them.